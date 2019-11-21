160 North CRESCENT Drive

Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to live in a completely renovated Townhome style floor plan in prime Beverly Hills. Sleek and bright unit in an access controlled boutique building. Main level features large and open public areas open to a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and abundant storage. Living area overlooks the quaint Crescent mini park. Upper level features large master retreat with rooftop deck and views as well as spa-like bath. Generous sized secondary bedroom also on upper level. Recessed lighting, custom window coverings, closets with custom built-ins as well as washer and dryer in unit. Best Beverly Hills location just a stone's throw to Whole Foods, The Montage Hotel, Sugarfish, The Palm and countless other high-end eateries and shopping.