160 North CRESCENT Drive

Fantastic opportunity to live in a recently renovated residence in prime Beverly Hills. This sleek and bright residence is located in an access controlled, boutique building. Large and open public areas open to a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, bar with seating. and abundant storage. Two huge bedrooms feature closets with custom built-ins, master bathroom with soaking bathtub and dual vanity. The residence also includes recessed lighting, custom window coverings, and an in-unit washer and dryer. A balcony off of the living area overlooks the quaint crescent mini-park. Located in Beverly Hills, a stone's throw from Whole Foods, The Montage Hotel, Sugarfish, The Palm, and countless high-end eateries and shopping. Available immediately.