154 N Arnaz Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location! Welcome to 154 N Arnaz Dr – a fabulous 1934 Spanish duplex on one of the best tree-lined streets in Beverly Hills, with it’s own neighborhood park opposite. This ground floor, remodeled home is very quiet and private. As you enter by the front door you are met with a formal entry area which leads into the spacious light filled living room with gas fireplace. There is a separate dining area adjacent to the large modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances including gas stove. Hardwood floors and recessed lights throughout. Property has 2 parking spaces at rear, side by side. Fabulous location in Beverly Hills School District, including renowned Horace Mann Elementary and Beverly Hills High. Walk to the famous Rodeo Dr, Beverly Center Mall, great Restaurants, Entertainment, Whole Foods, Trader Joes and Cedars Sinai Medical Center! What more could you want?!