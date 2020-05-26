All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 154 N Arnaz Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
154 N Arnaz Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

154 N Arnaz Drive

154 North Arnaz Drive · (310) 387-2787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

154 North Arnaz Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to 154 N Arnaz Dr – a fabulous 1934 Spanish duplex on one of the best tree-lined streets in Beverly Hills, with it’s own neighborhood park opposite. This ground floor, remodeled home is very quiet and private. As you enter by the front door you are met with a formal entry area which leads into the spacious light filled living room with gas fireplace. There is a separate dining area adjacent to the large modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances including gas stove. Hardwood floors and recessed lights throughout. Property has 2 parking spaces at rear, side by side. Fabulous location in Beverly Hills School District, including renowned Horace Mann Elementary and Beverly Hills High. Walk to the famous Rodeo Dr, Beverly Center Mall, great Restaurants, Entertainment, Whole Foods, Trader Joes and Cedars Sinai Medical Center! What more could you want?!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 N Arnaz Drive have any available units?
154 N Arnaz Drive has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 N Arnaz Drive have?
Some of 154 N Arnaz Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 N Arnaz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
154 N Arnaz Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 N Arnaz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 154 N Arnaz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 154 N Arnaz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 154 N Arnaz Drive does offer parking.
Does 154 N Arnaz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 N Arnaz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 N Arnaz Drive have a pool?
No, 154 N Arnaz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 154 N Arnaz Drive have accessible units?
No, 154 N Arnaz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 154 N Arnaz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 N Arnaz Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 N Arnaz Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 N Arnaz Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 154 N Arnaz Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity