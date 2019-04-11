153 North ARNAZ Drive

Amenities

Recently renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo on a beautiful tree lined street in Beverly Hills. This charming unit is completely remodeled with hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, double pane windows, & an updated chefs' kitchen with quartz countertops, subway tiles, stainless steel appliances, Wolf range, & cozy breakfast nook. The formal dining room is adjacent to the expansive living room. The master suite boasts a large custom walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom with dual vanity & separate shower & tub. The second bedroom has its own private patio and custom storage built-ins. Unit also includes security system, 2 car garage, & back door entry. Unit estimated around 1700 square feet. Close proximity to restaurants, shopping, & park. Please be advised that the owner has a strict no-pet policy.