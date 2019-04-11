All apartments in Beverly Hills
153 North ARNAZ Drive
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

153 North ARNAZ Drive

153 North Arnaz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

153 North Arnaz Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Recently renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo on a beautiful tree lined street in Beverly Hills. This charming unit is completely remodeled with hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, double pane windows, & an updated chefs' kitchen with quartz countertops, subway tiles, stainless steel appliances, Wolf range, & cozy breakfast nook. The formal dining room is adjacent to the expansive living room. The master suite boasts a large custom walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom with dual vanity & separate shower & tub. The second bedroom has its own private patio and custom storage built-ins. Unit also includes security system, 2 car garage, & back door entry. Unit estimated around 1700 square feet. Close proximity to restaurants, shopping, & park. Please be advised that the owner has a strict no-pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 North ARNAZ Drive have any available units?
153 North ARNAZ Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 153 North ARNAZ Drive have?
Some of 153 North ARNAZ Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 North ARNAZ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
153 North ARNAZ Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 North ARNAZ Drive pet-friendly?
No, 153 North ARNAZ Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 153 North ARNAZ Drive offer parking?
Yes, 153 North ARNAZ Drive offers parking.
Does 153 North ARNAZ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 North ARNAZ Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 North ARNAZ Drive have a pool?
No, 153 North ARNAZ Drive does not have a pool.
Does 153 North ARNAZ Drive have accessible units?
No, 153 North ARNAZ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 153 North ARNAZ Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 North ARNAZ Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 North ARNAZ Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 North ARNAZ Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
