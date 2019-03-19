145 CANON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Remarkable Contemporary building in highly desired Beverly Hills location, just blocks from the Montage, Spago and famed Rodeo Drive! This light and bright condo features an expansive living room with stone fireplace and balcony; Large formal dining room with wood shuttered windows; Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. A spacious master suite is complete with fireplace, balcony, large walk-in closet and luxurious en-suite bath with spa tub, separate shower and dual sinks. The second generous sized en-suite bedroom is located on opposite end of unit. A powder room and wet bar area complete this perfect condo. Laundry inside unit. 2 side by side parking spaces.