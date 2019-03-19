All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 145 CANON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
145 CANON Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

145 CANON Drive

145 South Canon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

145 South Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Remarkable Contemporary building in highly desired Beverly Hills location, just blocks from the Montage, Spago and famed Rodeo Drive! This light and bright condo features an expansive living room with stone fireplace and balcony; Large formal dining room with wood shuttered windows; Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. A spacious master suite is complete with fireplace, balcony, large walk-in closet and luxurious en-suite bath with spa tub, separate shower and dual sinks. The second generous sized en-suite bedroom is located on opposite end of unit. A powder room and wet bar area complete this perfect condo. Laundry inside unit. 2 side by side parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 CANON Drive have any available units?
145 CANON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 145 CANON Drive have?
Some of 145 CANON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 CANON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
145 CANON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 CANON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 145 CANON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 145 CANON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 145 CANON Drive does offer parking.
Does 145 CANON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 CANON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 CANON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 145 CANON Drive has a pool.
Does 145 CANON Drive have accessible units?
No, 145 CANON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 145 CANON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 CANON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 CANON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 CANON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts