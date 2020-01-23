140 S Oakhurst Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking hot tub

Beautiful condo in PRIME Beverly Hills. This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 baths light-filled condo exudes style & class in every detail. The formal entry way leads to an open concept living/dining room with fireplace and Juliet balconies. Gourmet kitchen with Sub Zero, Miele and Wolf appliances & walk-in pantry. Large walk-in laundry room with full-size side by side LG Washer & Dryer. This condo also features beautiful DuChateau french white oak hardwood floors with oversize base moldings throughout, lending this to feel more like a home than a condo. The Master Suite has a balcony, large walk-in closet, concealed wall closet, and a spacious spa-like bathroom featuring marble and limestone finishes. Additional features for the building include, side by side covered and secured parking, extra storage room, fitness center, and security cameras throughout common areas. Just a few blocks away from Rodeo Drive and Beverly Hills' shopping, dining.