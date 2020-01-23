All apartments in Beverly Hills
140 S Oakhurst Drive.
140 S Oakhurst Drive

140 South Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 South Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Beautiful condo in PRIME Beverly Hills. This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 baths light-filled condo exudes style & class in every detail. The formal entry way leads to an open concept living/dining room with fireplace and Juliet balconies. Gourmet kitchen with Sub Zero, Miele and Wolf appliances & walk-in pantry. Large walk-in laundry room with full-size side by side LG Washer & Dryer. This condo also features beautiful DuChateau french white oak hardwood floors with oversize base moldings throughout, lending this to feel more like a home than a condo. The Master Suite has a balcony, large walk-in closet, concealed wall closet, and a spacious spa-like bathroom featuring marble and limestone finishes. Additional features for the building include, side by side covered and secured parking, extra storage room, fitness center, and security cameras throughout common areas. Just a few blocks away from Rodeo Drive and Beverly Hills' shopping, dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 140 S Oakhurst Drive have any available units?
140 S Oakhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 140 S Oakhurst Drive have?
Some of 140 S Oakhurst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 S Oakhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
140 S Oakhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 S Oakhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 140 S Oakhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 140 S Oakhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 140 S Oakhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 140 S Oakhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 S Oakhurst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 S Oakhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 140 S Oakhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 140 S Oakhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 140 S Oakhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 140 S Oakhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 S Oakhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 S Oakhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 S Oakhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

