133 So Oakhurst Dr

Luxury condo in the heart of Beverly Hills. Centrally located, one block south of Wilshire Blvd. one block west of Doheny and only a few blocks from Rodeo Dr. The unit is completely move in ready. Either furnished or Unfurnished has needed. Ideal for someone relocating, or who works for the studios who needs a minimum of a 1 year lease. This 2 Bed, 2 bath unit with 2 car parking, has access to great schools, world class shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This unit features a large master bedroom, complete with Jacuzzi bath, and walk-in shower. The second bedroom, which can also be used as a den or office, has it's own bathroom, with walk-in shower. The spacious living room, features high ceilings, and a wet bar, ideal for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen adjacent to a formal dining area, has plenty of cabinet, and storage space. The large balcony, and French doors give the whole unit a bright outdoor feeling, even though you're in the heart of the city. The unit, can be seen by appointment only, call or Text