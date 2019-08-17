125 South OAKHURST Drive

Amenities

Shop on Rodeo Drive and dine on Beverly Drive! Walking distance to all Beverly Hills shopping and dining spots. Absolutely amazing front condo in a fantastic building. This 2 bedroom 2.5 large unit was recently tastefully remodeled.Large, sun-filled and open living dining room with two large balconies with case windows welcomes you home. Gorgeous kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops that opens to family room/den. Huge master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, separate bathtub and standing shower, second bedroom has its own full bath and a nice powder room. Full-size washer dryer, central AC and side by side parking spaces in a secured garage. Beverly Hills school district and all other amenities that the city has to offer. Also available furnished for $6800 per month.