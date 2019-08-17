All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

125 South OAKHURST Drive

125 South Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 South Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Shop on Rodeo Drive and dine on Beverly Drive! Walking distance to all Beverly Hills shopping and dining spots. Absolutely amazing front condo in a fantastic building. This 2 bedroom 2.5 large unit was recently tastefully remodeled.Large, sun-filled and open living dining room with two large balconies with case windows welcomes you home. Gorgeous kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops that opens to family room/den. Huge master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, separate bathtub and standing shower, second bedroom has its own full bath and a nice powder room. Full-size washer dryer, central AC and side by side parking spaces in a secured garage. Beverly Hills school district and all other amenities that the city has to offer. Also available furnished for $6800 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 South OAKHURST Drive have any available units?
125 South OAKHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 125 South OAKHURST Drive have?
Some of 125 South OAKHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 South OAKHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 South OAKHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 South OAKHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 South OAKHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 125 South OAKHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 125 South OAKHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 125 South OAKHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 South OAKHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 South OAKHURST Drive have a pool?
No, 125 South OAKHURST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 South OAKHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 South OAKHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 South OAKHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 South OAKHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 South OAKHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 South OAKHURST Drive has units with air conditioning.
