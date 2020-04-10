1215 BENEDICT CANYON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in prime Beverly Hills North of Sunset sits this magnificent gated English Manor estate. Rarely does one get an opportunity to lease a home with such authentic architecture featuring leaded glass windows and doors, grand scale, privacy and gorgeous manicured grounds. Magnificent Foyer leads to elegant living room, very large great room, formal dining room and eat in kitchen. The master suite is very generous with fireplace, three richly appointed guest bathrooms, plus 3-room staff apt. Private grounds include large swimmers pool with waterfall and lush gardens.