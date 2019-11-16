1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive

Amenities

Located in prime Beverly Hills this sensational contemporary home offers privacy and seclusion on resort like grounds while minutes from Rodeo Drive. The timeless and magnificent estate is exceptionally scaled with an open modern floor plan that features 14ft high ceilings, skylights, and new designer ombre grey wood floors. The first floor features a spacious master suite that flows to the outdoors and includes dual master baths and dual closets, opening to the meticulous grounds. The home offers a great room, complete with a wet bar, formal dining room, and spacious kitchen perfect for entertaining. Extra room can be used as office/bedroom. The second floor boasts 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and a lounge area. Finished with a lush landscaped backyard and mature palm trees around a large sparkling swimming pool. This home is perfect for entertainment while providing ultimate relaxation and privacy.