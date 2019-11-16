All apartments in Beverly Hills
1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive

1166 San Ysidro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1166 San Ysidro Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Located in prime Beverly Hills this sensational contemporary home offers privacy and seclusion on resort like grounds while minutes from Rodeo Drive. The timeless and magnificent estate is exceptionally scaled with an open modern floor plan that features 14ft high ceilings, skylights, and new designer ombre grey wood floors. The first floor features a spacious master suite that flows to the outdoors and includes dual master baths and dual closets, opening to the meticulous grounds. The home offers a great room, complete with a wet bar, formal dining room, and spacious kitchen perfect for entertaining. Extra room can be used as office/bedroom. The second floor boasts 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and a lounge area. Finished with a lush landscaped backyard and mature palm trees around a large sparkling swimming pool. This home is perfect for entertainment while providing ultimate relaxation and privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive have any available units?
1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive have?
Some of 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive offers parking.
Does 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive has a pool.
Does 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 SAN YSIDRO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
