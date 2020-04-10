All apartments in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, CA
1140 LOMA VISTA Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1140 LOMA VISTA Drive

1140 Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This Hal Levitt Estate, commissioned and built in 1960 by the current owners, is truly the quintessential mid-century modern! This home is available for lease fully furnished. It's ideal for short term rentals and is especially suitable for filming. There are 5 ensuite bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, in almost 5,000 sq ft on a 3/4 acre mostly flat lot. A large fully functional pool house with cabana, bedroom and full bathroom is perfect for guests and in-laws. This amazing house is great for entertaining with an open floor plan featuring a huge family room opening to the living room and dining room, all with walls of glass looking out to magnificent city views. Tremendous master suite with sitting room and his/her baths & walk in closets. Fabulous contemporary kitchen with Dacor and Sub Zero, an island cook top and breakfast area looking out to the sparkling pool and north/south tennis court. This home will be shown to qualified Lessees only and by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive have any available units?
1140 LOMA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1140 LOMA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive offer parking?
No, 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 LOMA VISTA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

