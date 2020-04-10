1140 LOMA VISTA Drive

Amenities

This Hal Levitt Estate, commissioned and built in 1960 by the current owners, is truly the quintessential mid-century modern! This home is available for lease fully furnished. It's ideal for short term rentals and is especially suitable for filming. There are 5 ensuite bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, in almost 5,000 sq ft on a 3/4 acre mostly flat lot. A large fully functional pool house with cabana, bedroom and full bathroom is perfect for guests and in-laws. This amazing house is great for entertaining with an open floor plan featuring a huge family room opening to the living room and dining room, all with walls of glass looking out to magnificent city views. Tremendous master suite with sitting room and his/her baths & walk in closets. Fabulous contemporary kitchen with Dacor and Sub Zero, an island cook top and breakfast area looking out to the sparkling pool and north/south tennis court. This home will be shown to qualified Lessees only and by appointment.