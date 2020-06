Amenities

Beautifully remodeled, private, front-facing unit in the prime of Beverly Hills, with three side-by-side-by-side parking spaces! Views of the unit look-out to beautiful palm trees. The kitchen features all new appliances with the washer and dryer in unit. A great, spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Call now to schedule an appointment with listing agent 310-926-3208.