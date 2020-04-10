All apartments in Beverly Hills
1085 Carolyn Way

1085 Carolyn Way · No Longer Available
Location

1085 Carolyn Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Tucked away behind the Beverly Hills hotel is this discreet Contemporary manse done just right. The high ceiling foyer entry leads to a loft like great room of living, dining and kitchen areas with a variety of layout options. Slide three sets of multi-panel Fleetwood glass doors away and you are open to an equally wide deck; you are truly living indoors and outdoors. The Miele applianced kitchen is sleek yet warm and the natural light is special from the clerestory windows. Take the floating stairs to the master suite with it’s own private deck and extraordinary walk in closet. Fireplaces are located on both the upstairs and downstairs patios in the living room, and one of the downstairs bedrooms. The lower level features 3 bedrooms with ensuite baths and a home theatre and a vast grassy yard and swimmers pool. You have privacy hedges and easy access to all the city offers. Also available for purchase for $7,595,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 Carolyn Way have any available units?
1085 Carolyn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1085 Carolyn Way have?
Some of 1085 Carolyn Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 Carolyn Way currently offering any rent specials?
1085 Carolyn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 Carolyn Way pet-friendly?
No, 1085 Carolyn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1085 Carolyn Way offer parking?
Yes, 1085 Carolyn Way offers parking.
Does 1085 Carolyn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1085 Carolyn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 Carolyn Way have a pool?
Yes, 1085 Carolyn Way has a pool.
Does 1085 Carolyn Way have accessible units?
No, 1085 Carolyn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 Carolyn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1085 Carolyn Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1085 Carolyn Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1085 Carolyn Way does not have units with air conditioning.
