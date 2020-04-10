1085 Carolyn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Tucked away behind the Beverly Hills hotel is this discreet Contemporary manse done just right. The high ceiling foyer entry leads to a loft like great room of living, dining and kitchen areas with a variety of layout options. Slide three sets of multi-panel Fleetwood glass doors away and you are open to an equally wide deck; you are truly living indoors and outdoors. The Miele applianced kitchen is sleek yet warm and the natural light is special from the clerestory windows. Take the floating stairs to the master suite with it’s own private deck and extraordinary walk in closet. Fireplaces are located on both the upstairs and downstairs patios in the living room, and one of the downstairs bedrooms. The lower level features 3 bedrooms with ensuite baths and a home theatre and a vast grassy yard and swimmers pool. You have privacy hedges and easy access to all the city offers. Also available for purchase for $7,595,000.