1018 SUMMIT Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool guest suite hot tub

A sensational furnished 1 -story estate on lower Summit Drive in Beverly Hills offers 5 bedrooms +9 baths. Enter into a spacious motor court, courtyard entry opens to a great room with fireplace, soaring ceilings and hardwood floors all leads out to sprawling outdoor spaces perfect for entertaining. There is formal dining room, open den with bar and floor to ceiling temp controlled wine cellars. Private office with fireplace, and family room. Beautiful pool and spa. There is a large master suite with fireplace, double baths and closets. Separate children's wing, staff quarters and guest suite with kitchen. A very special property close to Beverly Hills shopping and restaurants.