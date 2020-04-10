All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 1018 SUMMIT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
1018 SUMMIT Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1018 SUMMIT Drive

1018 Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1018 Summit Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
A sensational furnished 1 -story estate on lower Summit Drive in Beverly Hills offers 5 bedrooms +9 baths. Enter into a spacious motor court, courtyard entry opens to a great room with fireplace, soaring ceilings and hardwood floors all leads out to sprawling outdoor spaces perfect for entertaining. There is formal dining room, open den with bar and floor to ceiling temp controlled wine cellars. Private office with fireplace, and family room. Beautiful pool and spa. There is a large master suite with fireplace, double baths and closets. Separate children's wing, staff quarters and guest suite with kitchen. A very special property close to Beverly Hills shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 SUMMIT Drive have any available units?
1018 SUMMIT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1018 SUMMIT Drive have?
Some of 1018 SUMMIT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 SUMMIT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1018 SUMMIT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 SUMMIT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1018 SUMMIT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1018 SUMMIT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1018 SUMMIT Drive offers parking.
Does 1018 SUMMIT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 SUMMIT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 SUMMIT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1018 SUMMIT Drive has a pool.
Does 1018 SUMMIT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1018 SUMMIT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 SUMMIT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 SUMMIT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 SUMMIT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 SUMMIT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts