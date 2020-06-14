230 Apartments for rent in Berkeley, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Berkeley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West Berkeley
7 Units Available
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,420
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,635
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1103 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Berkeley
65 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Berkeley
18 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,840
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Berkeley
31 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,925
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Berkeley
14 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,150
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Panoramic Hill
Contact for Availability
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Berkeley
102 Units Available
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
9 Units Available
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,031
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,350
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We've got you covered with our new termination policy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 8 at 08:08pm
Claremont Elmwood
7 Units Available
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
801 sqft
Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Berkeley
151 Units Available
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
6 Units Available
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,342
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,289
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Central Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1736 Addison St Uppr
1736 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
854 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished 2 bedroom house ready to move in on May 1, 2020. Enjoy a wonderful quiet and sunny spot hidden behind the main house close to downtown Berkeley. Walk to theater, movie houses, music venues and a plethora of restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Central Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2133 Grant Street
2133 Grant Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KEY FEATURES Parking: Off-Street (See Details Below) Lease Duration: 12 Months Pets Policy: Pets Under 80 lbs Welcome (See Details Below) Laundry: Shared, Coin Operated Floor: 2nd Property Type: Apartment RENTAL FEATURES Living room Range /

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cragmont
1 Unit Available
1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd.
1171 Grizzly Peak Boulevard, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1208 sqft
1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. Available 07/10/20 North Berkeley Hills Contemporary Mid-Century Three Bedroom Home Coming Soon - Located in the picturesque hills of North Berkeley, we are proud to present a charming home that embraces light and tranquility.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2033 Hearst Ave
2033 Hearst Avenue, Berkeley, CA
7 Bedrooms
$11,995
2407 sqft
7 Bedroom 3 bathroom House Available June 1st! - Limited-Time Offer! 50% off daily prorated rent until UC Berkeley resumes in-person classes or tenants receive keys. This is a spacious 7 bedroom and 3.5 Bathroom Victorian home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Claremont Elmwood
1 Unit Available
3111 Eton Ave. #3
3111 Eton Avenue, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
820 sqft
3111 Eton Ave.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A
1235 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
2090 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1631 Stuart Street Unit B
1631 Stuart St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Berkeley
4 Units Available
Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing
2135 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
300 sqft
7 Bedrooms
$14,849
2699 sqft
Casa Cedar Berkeley Housing - www.casacedar.com - Is your group looking for a gorgeous house close to UC Berkeley, in the most yummy part of town -- the northside gourmet ghetto? Come live at Casa Cedar - www.casacedar.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Claremont Elmwood
1 Unit Available
3006 Benvenue Ave.
3006 Benvenue Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1500 sqft
3006 Benvenue Ave. Available 07/10/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Off College Avenue Coming Soon! - We are proud to present for lease a charming two-story turn of the 20th-century brown shingle duplex in the coveted Claremont-Elmwood neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1363 Northside Ave.
1363 Northside Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1300 sqft
Newly Remodeled 1920's 3 Bedroom in North Berkeley Coming Soon! - Be the first to enjoy this newly remodeled approximately 1,300 square foot home in the quaint residential neighborhood of North Berkeley.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1440 Walnut Street A
1440 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
1038 sqft
1440 Walnut Street A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, Massive, 1BR/1BA, Fully Updated, 1000sqft+, A+++ Location, Parking Included - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST Please email or text Chris 5105560626 Remodeled Gourmet Ghetto Condo! 1038 Sqft of living space.
City Guide for Berkeley, CA

Hey, there, and welcome to the online headquarters for your Berkeley, California apartment hunting escapades!

First, though, let’s take a moment to answer some questions we know you must have about life in Berkeley.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Berkeley, CA

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Berkeley, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Berkeley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

