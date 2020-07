Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

2923 Wheeler ST #A Available 07/20/20 1Bed/1Bath W/ Parking *ScottRussellJr* *AMSI* - 1st Showing Saturday July 18th from 12:30-2:00PM Please call me to schedule a time you can make it to ensure social distancing!!!



2nd Showing Sunday July 19th from 12:30-2:00PM Please call me to schedule a time you can make it to ensure social distancing!!!



Welcome to 2923 Wheeler Street!



You Tube Video: https://youtu.be/HAIe3Rv7tio



Owner is offering a move -in incentive of $500 off first months rent if lease starts by 8/1/20. Rent will be $1995 and thereafter.



This apartment is located on the ground floor of a four unit building. The apartment entails new hardwood floors throughout, new tile and marble in the bathroom. This apartment also comes with 1 parking space included in the rent. Please call me today to schedule a showing. Available after July19th!



Call Scott @ (408)655-4278

BRE Lic #01865221



---

Looking for more options for your property search?

Visit http://www.amsires.com/long_term_rentals.php



AMSI

Since 1970

800 747 7784

www.amsires.com



DRE # 01254853



----



(RLNE5899227)