1846 Spruce Street Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance parking playground internet access

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Intimate, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in a Walker’s Paradise and Biker’s paradise rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley. It’s conveniently located near public transportation stops/hub, schools, playground, parks, shops, etc.



The comfy and bright interior features polished hardwood flooring and tile flooring in the bathroom; big windows with blinds; and chic lighting fixtures. Its nice kitchen is equipped with glossy countertops, fine wooden cabinets with ample storage, refrigerator, and oven/range. Built-in closet in the bedroom. A pedestal sink and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. The unit has installed gas heating. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. No pets and no smoking in the property. One can request for storage for $100. There are parking spots on-street parking. The tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover water, trash, and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Bsit5u2M51L



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Ohlone Park, Mining Circle, Civic Center Park, and Live Oak Park.



Walk Score: 94

Bike Score: 83



Bus lines:

67 Tilden Park - Spruce – Oxford - 0.0 mile

65 Grizzly Peak – Euclid - 0.1 mile

7 Arlington - 1000 Oaks – Shattuck - 0.1 mile

52 UC Village - Cedar - UC Campus - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

RD-N Richmond - 0.3 mile

OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.3 mile

OR-N Richmond - 0.3 mile

RD-S Millbrae - 0.3 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849855)