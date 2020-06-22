All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
1846 Spruce Street Unit 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1846 Spruce Street Unit 1

1846 Spruce St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1846 Spruce St, Berkeley, CA 94709
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Intimate, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in a Walker’s Paradise and Biker’s paradise rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley. It’s conveniently located near public transportation stops/hub, schools, playground, parks, shops, etc.

The comfy and bright interior features polished hardwood flooring and tile flooring in the bathroom; big windows with blinds; and chic lighting fixtures. Its nice kitchen is equipped with glossy countertops, fine wooden cabinets with ample storage, refrigerator, and oven/range. Built-in closet in the bedroom. A pedestal sink and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. The unit has installed gas heating. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. No pets and no smoking in the property. One can request for storage for $100. There are parking spots on-street parking. The tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover water, trash, and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Bsit5u2M51L

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Ohlone Park, Mining Circle, Civic Center Park, and Live Oak Park.

Walk Score: 94
Bike Score: 83

Bus lines:
67 Tilden Park - Spruce – Oxford - 0.0 mile
65 Grizzly Peak – Euclid - 0.1 mile
7 Arlington - 1000 Oaks – Shattuck - 0.1 mile
52 UC Village - Cedar - UC Campus - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
RD-N Richmond - 0.3 mile
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.3 mile
OR-N Richmond - 0.3 mile
RD-S Millbrae - 0.3 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 have any available units?
1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1846 Spruce Street Unit 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C
Berkeley, CA 94704
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94709
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St
Berkeley, CA 94710
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St
Berkeley, CA 94710
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
1122U
1122 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with BalconyBerkeley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Berkeley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity