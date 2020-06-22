1846 Spruce Street Unit 1

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Intimate, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in a Walker’s Paradise and Biker’s paradise rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley. It’s conveniently located near public transportation stops/hub, schools, playground, parks, shops, etc.
The comfy and bright interior features polished hardwood flooring and tile flooring in the bathroom; big windows with blinds; and chic lighting fixtures. Its nice kitchen is equipped with glossy countertops, fine wooden cabinets with ample storage, refrigerator, and oven/range. Built-in closet in the bedroom. A pedestal sink and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. The unit has installed gas heating. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. No pets and no smoking in the property. One can request for storage for $100. There are parking spots on-street parking. The tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover water, trash, and landscaping.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Bsit5u2M51L
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Ohlone Park, Mining Circle, Civic Center Park, and Live Oak Park.
Walk Score: 94
Bike Score: 83
Bus lines:
67 Tilden Park - Spruce – Oxford - 0.0 mile
65 Grizzly Peak – Euclid - 0.1 mile
7 Arlington - 1000 Oaks – Shattuck - 0.1 mile
52 UC Village - Cedar - UC Campus - 0.1 mile
Rail lines:
RD-N Richmond - 0.3 mile
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.3 mile
OR-N Richmond - 0.3 mile
RD-S Millbrae - 0.3 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5849855)