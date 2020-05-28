1534 Milvia Street

Amenities

recently renovated furnished

Looking for a furnished apartment in Berkeley for the semester? We offer housing for students and academics for the Spring, Summer, and Fall semester. We have hosted many guests from all over the world. We hope to help you find your home away from home!



We are looking for a responsible individual or group of individuals to rent a furnished apartment for either the summer session, fall semester, or the academic school year (Fall & Spring Semester). This apartment is ideal for UC Berkeley students, visiting scholars, LBNL scientists and researchers, and working professionals.



Apartment is newly renovated. Photos shown are old. Updated photos will come on October 12.

This is a newly-renovated, modern, furnished, upscale 2-bedroom apartment with 4 beds . The apartment is in Gourmet Ghetto in Berkeley within a walking distance to Downtown Berkeley Bart and UC Berkeley campus. Shopping, restaurants, groceries are walking distance! Available for the Fall, Spring & Summer semester.

Bedroom 1: 2 Full size bed

Bedroom 2: 2 Full size bed