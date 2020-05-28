All apartments in Berkeley
1534 Milvia Street

1534 Milvia Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1534 Milvia Street, Berkeley, CA 94709
North Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Looking for a furnished apartment in Berkeley for the semester? We offer housing for students and academics for the Spring, Summer, and Fall semester. We have hosted many guests from all over the world. We hope to help you find your home away from home!

We are looking for a responsible individual or group of individuals to rent a furnished apartment for either the summer session, fall semester, or the academic school year (Fall & Spring Semester). This apartment is ideal for UC Berkeley students, visiting scholars, LBNL scientists and researchers, and working professionals.

Apartment is newly renovated. Photos shown are old. Updated photos will come on October 12.
This is a newly-renovated, modern, furnished, upscale 2-bedroom apartment with 4 beds . The apartment is in Gourmet Ghetto in Berkeley within a walking distance to Downtown Berkeley Bart and UC Berkeley campus. Shopping, restaurants, groceries are walking distance! Available for the Fall, Spring & Summer semester.
Bedroom 1: 2 Full size bed
Bedroom 2: 2 Full size bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Milvia Street have any available units?
1534 Milvia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkeley, CA.
Is 1534 Milvia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Milvia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Milvia Street pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Milvia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1534 Milvia Street offer parking?
No, 1534 Milvia Street does not offer parking.
Does 1534 Milvia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Milvia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Milvia Street have a pool?
No, 1534 Milvia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Milvia Street have accessible units?
No, 1534 Milvia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Milvia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Milvia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1534 Milvia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1534 Milvia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
