3000 American River Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Gorgeous Sierra Oaks 4 Bedroom 3 Bath! - A grand home featuring 4 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms with many upgrades and very large backyard. Truly a must see.

Minutes to HW 50. Excellent dining and shopping options! Award winning schools such as Sierra Oaks Elementary, Jesuit, Country Day, and Rio American High School are just a few minutes away. Don't miss out!

Small non-aggressive breed pet welcome.



You're welcome to apply online at www.golyonpm.com & search for the property, click the "Apply" button. Application fee: $35 per adult over the age of 18. Applications that are not considered will be refunded. For additional facts about the home, please call Ismeta Sehic at 916-978-4219 or email isehic@golyon.com. Please review our criteria before scheduling a viewing or applying.

Must qualify with the following criteria. 2.5 to 3 times verifiable monthly rent in income, FICO score not less than 620, two years verifiable positive rental history. Applications are processed on a first come, first served basis.



(RLNE4733017)