Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

3000 American River Drive

3000 American River Drive · (916) 978-4219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3000 American River Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA 95864
Sierra Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3000 American River Drive · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2681 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Sierra Oaks 4 Bedroom 3 Bath! - A grand home featuring 4 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms with many upgrades and very large backyard. Truly a must see.
Minutes to HW 50. Excellent dining and shopping options! Award winning schools such as Sierra Oaks Elementary, Jesuit, Country Day, and Rio American High School are just a few minutes away. Don't miss out!
Small non-aggressive breed pet welcome.

You're welcome to apply online at www.golyonpm.com & search for the property, click the "Apply" button. Application fee: $35 per adult over the age of 18. Applications that are not considered will be refunded. For additional facts about the home, please call Ismeta Sehic at 916-978-4219 or email isehic@golyon.com. Please review our criteria before scheduling a viewing or applying.
Must qualify with the following criteria. 2.5 to 3 times verifiable monthly rent in income, FICO score not less than 620, two years verifiable positive rental history. Applications are processed on a first come, first served basis.

Lyon PM is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

(RLNE4733017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 American River Drive have any available units?
3000 American River Drive has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3000 American River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3000 American River Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 American River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 American River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3000 American River Drive offer parking?
No, 3000 American River Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3000 American River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 American River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 American River Drive have a pool?
No, 3000 American River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3000 American River Drive have accessible units?
No, 3000 American River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 American River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 American River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 American River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 American River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
