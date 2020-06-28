All apartments in Arcadia
814 Wigwam Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:17 AM

814 Wigwam Avenue

814 Wigwam Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

814 Wigwam Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Touched by Traditional! Located in Arcadia is a charming single family home now available for Lease! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that sits on a 7,278-SqFt lot on a cul-de-sac and offers a nice landscaped front yard with a green lawn and a long drive way that leads into the back of the home. This is a well-illuminated home, very well taken care of. Stunning plank flooring with baseboard moldings can be found throughout. Other features include a fireplace in the living room, recessed lighting, Central AC and windows that are equipped with plantation shutters. The dining area is open to the kitchen with easy access to the back patio as well. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a laundry area and beautifully designed bathrooms. Bedrooms in the home have ceiling fan/light fixtures and large mirrored closets. The quiet and private back yard features a nice space to unwind! Great Arcadia school district in the Highland Ranch Area of Arcadia including Highland Oaks elementary school, Foothills middle school and Arcadia High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Wigwam Avenue have any available units?
814 Wigwam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 814 Wigwam Avenue have?
Some of 814 Wigwam Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Wigwam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
814 Wigwam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Wigwam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 814 Wigwam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 814 Wigwam Avenue offer parking?
No, 814 Wigwam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 814 Wigwam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Wigwam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Wigwam Avenue have a pool?
No, 814 Wigwam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 814 Wigwam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 814 Wigwam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Wigwam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Wigwam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Wigwam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 814 Wigwam Avenue has units with air conditioning.
