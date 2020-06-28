814 Wigwam Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Touched by Traditional! Located in Arcadia is a charming single family home now available for Lease! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that sits on a 7,278-SqFt lot on a cul-de-sac and offers a nice landscaped front yard with a green lawn and a long drive way that leads into the back of the home. This is a well-illuminated home, very well taken care of. Stunning plank flooring with baseboard moldings can be found throughout. Other features include a fireplace in the living room, recessed lighting, Central AC and windows that are equipped with plantation shutters. The dining area is open to the kitchen with easy access to the back patio as well. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a laundry area and beautifully designed bathrooms. Bedrooms in the home have ceiling fan/light fixtures and large mirrored closets. The quiet and private back yard features a nice space to unwind! Great Arcadia school district in the Highland Ranch Area of Arcadia including Highland Oaks elementary school, Foothills middle school and Arcadia High School