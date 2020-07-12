All apartments in Arcadia
Fairview Apartments

1150 Fairview Avenue · (512) 778-0981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairview Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
carport
community garden
smoke-free community
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.

The Fairview Apartments are located approximately 20 miles east of Los Angeles in the Santa Anita area near Huntington Dr. between Rosemead Blvd. and S. Baldwin Ave. making it convenient to shopping and restaurants. Area highlights include the Santa Anita Fashion and Shopping Center, LA County Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Arcadia County Park, Santa Anita Racetrack, Baldwin Lake and hiking trail, Santa Anita Golf Course, and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $800
Move-in Fees: $200 initial deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking with garage door.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairview Apartments have any available units?
Fairview Apartments has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Fairview Apartments have?
Some of Fairview Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairview Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fairview Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairview Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairview Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fairview Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fairview Apartments offers parking.
Does Fairview Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairview Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairview Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fairview Apartments has a pool.
Does Fairview Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fairview Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fairview Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairview Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Fairview Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairview Apartments has units with air conditioning.
