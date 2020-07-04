All apartments in Arcadia
745 W Camino Real Avenue

745 Camino Real Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

745 Camino Real Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated 3bedroom/3bath condo with excellent prime location in the heart of West Arcadia with TEMPLE CITY SCHOOL! This REMODELED and MOVE-IN READY condo boasts 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A large patio balcony for outdoor enjoyment. Throughout the home you'll find new wood flooring, fresh coat of paint and spacious kitchen with plenty of storage. The home is centrally located - minutes away from 99 Ranch Supermarket, lots of grocery stores, shopping, banking, medical plazas, restaurants, and public transportation! You won't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 W Camino Real Avenue have any available units?
745 W Camino Real Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 745 W Camino Real Avenue have?
Some of 745 W Camino Real Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 W Camino Real Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
745 W Camino Real Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 W Camino Real Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 745 W Camino Real Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 745 W Camino Real Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 745 W Camino Real Avenue offers parking.
Does 745 W Camino Real Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 W Camino Real Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 W Camino Real Avenue have a pool?
No, 745 W Camino Real Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 745 W Camino Real Avenue have accessible units?
No, 745 W Camino Real Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 745 W Camino Real Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 W Camino Real Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 745 W Camino Real Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 W Camino Real Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

