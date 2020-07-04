745 W Camino Real Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated 3bedroom/3bath condo with excellent prime location in the heart of West Arcadia with TEMPLE CITY SCHOOL! This REMODELED and MOVE-IN READY condo boasts 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A large patio balcony for outdoor enjoyment. Throughout the home you'll find new wood flooring, fresh coat of paint and spacious kitchen with plenty of storage. The home is centrally located - minutes away from 99 Ranch Supermarket, lots of grocery stores, shopping, banking, medical plazas, restaurants, and public transportation! You won't want to miss this one!