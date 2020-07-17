All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

726 Fairview Avenue

726 Fairview Avenue · (909) 979-7666
Location

726 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1610 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION***** This 2-story townhouse built in 2009, Designed by Robert Tong. Which offers 3 bedrooms suites each with its own spacious walk-in closet and bathroom, there are beautiful designer with black out curtains in the bedrooms. A bonus room works great for a home office or children's play area. The open concept living room has a working fireplace and is next to the dining room, kitchen, and powder room. The dining room features a designer chandelier, bay window, The kitchen features a built-in microwave, oven, gas stove, vent. This gated property has a 24/7 security camera system, a convenient community trash/dumpster, landscaping and property maintenance all included. There are 2 patio sets in the fully fenced backyard and available to use, the 2-car garage features ample storage space with built-in cabinets, electric water heater, an LG washer and dryer, and easy access into the kitchen. There is also 1 guest parking included. The house is located in a prestigious quiet neighborhood, convenient location close to Santa Anita Westfield Mall, park, Arboretum, Aldi, Vons, 99 ranch supermarket, CVS, LA Fitness, Methodist hospital, outstanding and top rated public schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
726 Fairview Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 726 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 726 Fairview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
726 Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 726 Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 726 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 726 Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 726 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 Fairview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 726 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 726 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 726 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Fairview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Fairview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
