726 Fairview Avenue

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION***** This 2-story townhouse built in 2009, Designed by Robert Tong. Which offers 3 bedrooms suites each with its own spacious walk-in closet and bathroom, there are beautiful designer with black out curtains in the bedrooms. A bonus room works great for a home office or children's play area. The open concept living room has a working fireplace and is next to the dining room, kitchen, and powder room. The dining room features a designer chandelier, bay window, The kitchen features a built-in microwave, oven, gas stove, vent. This gated property has a 24/7 security camera system, a convenient community trash/dumpster, landscaping and property maintenance all included. There are 2 patio sets in the fully fenced backyard and available to use, the 2-car garage features ample storage space with built-in cabinets, electric water heater, an LG washer and dryer, and easy access into the kitchen. There is also 1 guest parking included. The house is located in a prestigious quiet neighborhood, convenient location close to Santa Anita Westfield Mall, park, Arboretum, Aldi, Vons, 99 ranch supermarket, CVS, LA Fitness, Methodist hospital, outstanding and top rated public schools.