721 S 3rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Gated custom built home. 3 suites, inclusive of 1 master suite with the walk-in closet, over sized bath tub, shower stall, & double sinks. Beautiful hardwood floor and high ceilings with crown moldings in living room, dining area and kitchen. High quality built-in appliances, plus refrigerator & B/I microwave. Rooms are wired with internet outlets, phone outlets, cable outlets. Granite counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms. Large linen closets. Extra wide garage Extra parking space next to garage. Driveway with automatic gate opener. The stated lot size is for both units.