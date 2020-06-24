All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 721 S 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
721 S 3rd Avenue
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:34 AM

721 S 3rd Avenue

721 South 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

721 South 3rd Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Gated custom built home. 3 suites, inclusive of 1 master suite with the walk-in closet, over sized bath tub, shower stall, & double sinks. Beautiful hardwood floor and high ceilings with crown moldings in living room, dining area and kitchen. High quality built-in appliances, plus refrigerator & B/I microwave. Rooms are wired with internet outlets, phone outlets, cable outlets. Granite counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms. Large linen closets. Extra wide garage Extra parking space next to garage. Driveway with automatic gate opener. The stated lot size is for both units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 S 3rd Avenue have any available units?
721 S 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 721 S 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 721 S 3rd Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 S 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
721 S 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 S 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 721 S 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 721 S 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 721 S 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 721 S 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 S 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 S 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 721 S 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 721 S 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 721 S 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 721 S 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 S 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 S 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 S 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles