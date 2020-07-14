All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like
508 Santa Maria Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
508 Santa Maria Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 PM

508 Santa Maria Road

508 Santa Maria Road · (626) 766-0178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

508 Santa Maria Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2396 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Large and updated 4bed/3bath single family home with a gated driveway & 2-carport parking in Arcadia. Beautiful customized cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen that comes with a stove, built-in oven, dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. *****Note: Refrigerator, washer, and dryer were left by previous tenant. The owner is not responsible for future maintenance or replacement.***** Spacious living room. Family room comes with a gorgeous fireplace, recessed lights, and built-in cabinets. Formal dining opens up to the backyard and patio. Perfect space to host activities. Remodeled bathrooms: elegant master bathroom with a jetted bathtub, shower, and walk-in closet. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout with central air-conditioning A/C and heating system. Beautifully maintained backyard with a garden shed for storage. Excellent and convenient location! Just minutes away from Santa Anita Mall, Santa Anita Race Tracks, Santa Anita Golf Course, Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, shopping, and restaurants within Arcadia or nearby cities - Monrovia and Temple City. See virtual tour here: https://mls.ricohtours.com/c61241a3-b8d8-4a6e-ae59-985524c7b582

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 508 Santa Maria Road have any available units?
508 Santa Maria Road has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 Santa Maria Road have?
Some of 508 Santa Maria Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Santa Maria Road currently offering any rent specials?
508 Santa Maria Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Santa Maria Road pet-friendly?
No, 508 Santa Maria Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 508 Santa Maria Road offer parking?
Yes, 508 Santa Maria Road offers parking.
Does 508 Santa Maria Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 Santa Maria Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Santa Maria Road have a pool?
No, 508 Santa Maria Road does not have a pool.
Does 508 Santa Maria Road have accessible units?
No, 508 Santa Maria Road does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Santa Maria Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Santa Maria Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Santa Maria Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 508 Santa Maria Road has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 BedroomsArcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with PoolsArcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles