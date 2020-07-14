508 Santa Maria Road.

Amenities

Large and updated 4bed/3bath single family home with a gated driveway & 2-carport parking in Arcadia. Beautiful customized cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen that comes with a stove, built-in oven, dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. *****Note: Refrigerator, washer, and dryer were left by previous tenant. The owner is not responsible for future maintenance or replacement.***** Spacious living room. Family room comes with a gorgeous fireplace, recessed lights, and built-in cabinets. Formal dining opens up to the backyard and patio. Perfect space to host activities. Remodeled bathrooms: elegant master bathroom with a jetted bathtub, shower, and walk-in closet. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout with central air-conditioning A/C and heating system. Beautifully maintained backyard with a garden shed for storage. Excellent and convenient location! Just minutes away from Santa Anita Mall, Santa Anita Race Tracks, Santa Anita Golf Course, Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, shopping, and restaurants within Arcadia or nearby cities - Monrovia and Temple City. See virtual tour here: https://mls.ricohtours.com/c61241a3-b8d8-4a6e-ae59-985524c7b582