Walking distance to award winning Arcadia Schools, shopping centers, restaurants and supermarkets. Featuring an updated kitchen with a new dishwasher, spacious living-room with ample natural light, new carpet throughout. Two large bedrooms with double closets and plantation shutters. Master Bedroom has own bathroom. Nice large covered patio for entertaining. Two dedicated parking spots, one cover with storage unit.