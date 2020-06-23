Great area of Arcadia with Arcadia schools. Cozy and cute. Hardwood floors throughout. Big back yard. Close to Schools, Parks, Super Markets, and transportation. Streets with many multi million dollar homes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 339 E Haven Avenue have any available units?
339 E Haven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 339 E Haven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
339 E Haven Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.