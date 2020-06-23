All apartments in Arcadia
339 E Haven Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

339 E Haven Avenue

339 East Haven Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

339 East Haven Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great area of Arcadia with Arcadia schools. Cozy and cute. Hardwood floors throughout. Big back yard. Close to Schools, Parks, Super Markets, and transportation. Streets with many multi million dollar homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 E Haven Avenue have any available units?
339 E Haven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 339 E Haven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
339 E Haven Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 E Haven Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 339 E Haven Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 339 E Haven Avenue offer parking?
No, 339 E Haven Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 339 E Haven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 E Haven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 E Haven Avenue have a pool?
No, 339 E Haven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 339 E Haven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 339 E Haven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 339 E Haven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 E Haven Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 339 E Haven Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 E Haven Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
