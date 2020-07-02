All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 245 Longley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
245 Longley Way
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

245 Longley Way

245 Longley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

245 Longley Way, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful huge lot property (118 X 268 ) is located on a tree-lined street and quiet nice neighborhood. Owner will pay for water. Living room, family room, formal dining room, 4 bedrooms 2.75.5 bath. Newer paint and newly refurbished wood floors through the whole house, Newly recess lights in each room, Newly remodeled kitchen with new cabinets new counter tops new sink faucet, new stove, new dishwasher and new exhaust fan. Central Air, individual laundry room, whole house shows brightly and airy. It's in very convenient location, there are only a few houses away from Longley Way Elementary School, and close to bus station.
There are many fruit trees in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Longley Way have any available units?
245 Longley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 245 Longley Way have?
Some of 245 Longley Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Longley Way currently offering any rent specials?
245 Longley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Longley Way pet-friendly?
No, 245 Longley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 245 Longley Way offer parking?
Yes, 245 Longley Way offers parking.
Does 245 Longley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Longley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Longley Way have a pool?
No, 245 Longley Way does not have a pool.
Does 245 Longley Way have accessible units?
No, 245 Longley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Longley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Longley Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Longley Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 245 Longley Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles