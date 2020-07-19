All apartments in Arcadia
2420 Albert Way
2420 Albert Way

2420 Albert Way · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Albert Way, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the award-winning Arcadia Unified School District, very close to Longley Way Elementary school. This two-story masterpiece features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. When you entered the house, on your right side, you will be greeted by an elegant living room with a fireplace and a dining room. Gourmet kitchen has equipped with a large center island and a spacious pantry room. Family room has a sliding door opens to the well landscaped backyard with lots of fruit trees. The upper level features one master suite, three additional bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. The master suite features walk-in closets and the master bathroom with jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. Attached three-car garage with ample driveway parking. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Albert Way have any available units?
2420 Albert Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 2420 Albert Way currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Albert Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Albert Way pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Albert Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 2420 Albert Way offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Albert Way offers parking.
Does 2420 Albert Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Albert Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Albert Way have a pool?
No, 2420 Albert Way does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Albert Way have accessible units?
No, 2420 Albert Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Albert Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Albert Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 Albert Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 Albert Way does not have units with air conditioning.
