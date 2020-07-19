2420 Albert Way

Amenities

Located in the award-winning Arcadia Unified School District, very close to Longley Way Elementary school. This two-story masterpiece features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. When you entered the house, on your right side, you will be greeted by an elegant living room with a fireplace and a dining room. Gourmet kitchen has equipped with a large center island and a spacious pantry room. Family room has a sliding door opens to the well landscaped backyard with lots of fruit trees. The upper level features one master suite, three additional bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. The master suite features walk-in closets and the master bathroom with jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. Attached three-car garage with ample driveway parking. Must see!