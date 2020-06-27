159 E Winnie Way

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Custom built South-facing home feature 5 bedrooms 4 bathrooms with attached 2-car garage and wide drive way for extra parking . Grand entry with double door with a bright and open floor plan ,magnificent chandelier attached to its high ceilings. New wood flooring, family room , modern large kitchen with custom cabinetry, breakfast nook for intimate family meals, and a formal dining room for special occasions for luxurious living and entertaining.The first floor includes one master bedroom suite, while the second level accommodates two separate bedrooms with a large bathroom, a second spacious master bedroom suite with extra large shower and Jacuzzi bath tub, his and her sinks, and a walk-in closet. Sparkling swimming pool with Jacuzzi spa. Dual Central Air Condition Units. Located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac court. Walking distance to Tierra Verde Park and nearby Jr. High school and Elementary school ,Minutes drive to Santa Anita Westfield Mall, Methodist Hospital, Santa Anita gulf Course and Santa Anita Regional Park. Contact Leasing agent Dede Hsu 310-722-9222.