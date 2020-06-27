All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 159 E Winnie Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
159 E Winnie Way
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

159 E Winnie Way

159 East Winnie Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

159 East Winnie Way, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Custom built South-facing home feature 5 bedrooms 4 bathrooms with attached 2-car garage and wide drive way for extra parking . Grand entry with double door with a bright and open floor plan ,magnificent chandelier attached to its high ceilings. New wood flooring, family room , modern large kitchen with custom cabinetry, breakfast nook for intimate family meals, and a formal dining room for special occasions for luxurious living and entertaining.The first floor includes one master bedroom suite, while the second level accommodates two separate bedrooms with a large bathroom, a second spacious master bedroom suite with extra large shower and Jacuzzi bath tub, his and her sinks, and a walk-in closet. Sparkling swimming pool with Jacuzzi spa. Dual Central Air Condition Units. Located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac court. Walking distance to Tierra Verde Park and nearby Jr. High school and Elementary school ,Minutes drive to Santa Anita Westfield Mall, Methodist Hospital, Santa Anita gulf Course and Santa Anita Regional Park. Contact Leasing agent Dede Hsu 310-722-9222.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 E Winnie Way have any available units?
159 E Winnie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 159 E Winnie Way have?
Some of 159 E Winnie Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 E Winnie Way currently offering any rent specials?
159 E Winnie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 E Winnie Way pet-friendly?
No, 159 E Winnie Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 159 E Winnie Way offer parking?
Yes, 159 E Winnie Way offers parking.
Does 159 E Winnie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 E Winnie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 E Winnie Way have a pool?
Yes, 159 E Winnie Way has a pool.
Does 159 E Winnie Way have accessible units?
No, 159 E Winnie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 159 E Winnie Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 E Winnie Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 E Winnie Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 159 E Winnie Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles