256 Apartments for rent in Yorba Linda, CA with garage

Yorba Linda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Travis Ranch
1 Unit Available
5524 Pablo Rd
5524 Pablo Road, Yorba Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1475 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom House in Yorba Linda! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XYHwt68TxxX Check out this fun video tour! https://youtu.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
20373 Fallen Oak Lane
20373 Fallen Oak Ln, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1179 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded Fairmont Hills home with ideal tranquil location. Flowing and spacious two story floorplan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
18316 Iris
18316 Iris Ln, Yorba Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
1800 sqft
Newly Constructed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 baths in the Loma Vista Community in Yorba Linda. Largest floor plan with 1,794 square feet of living space. Open floor plan with high ceilings and an abundance of windows for natural lighting.

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
3264 Silver Maple Drive
3264 Silver Maple Drive, Yorba Linda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4700 sqft
Enjoy this 5 bed + library/office + loft, and 5.5 bath Vista Del Verde home! 3-car garage with two 240V chargers for electric vehicles. Spacious back yard on this 12,375 sq.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4315 Wild Ginger Circle
4315 Wild Ginger Cir, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1659 sqft
Gorgeous brand new two-story condo including smart Ring doorbell and Nest thermostat. Beautiful city view with 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths, open concept floorplan, attached 2 car garage side by side, second-floor laundry room.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
17550 Orange Terrace
17550 Orange Terrace, Yorba Linda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3331 sqft
Spacious and Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Yorba Linda - Fantastic cul de sac home with a warm and open floor plan. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over nearly 3400 square feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Yorba Linda
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,689
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Sycamore Canyon
11 Units Available
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1095 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Sycamore Canyon Apartments! Our community is located in Anaheim Hills, California and offers beautiful views while allowing residents to escape the hustle and
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,029
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sycamore Canyon
1 Unit Available
615 S Glenhurst Drive
615 South Glenhurst Drive, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1061 sqft
Welcome to 615 S Glenhurst, located in the beautiful Laurelwood community in Anaheim Hills. The open and bright floor plan offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and an attached 2-car garage with no one above or below.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
5844 E Camino Manzano
5844 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3095 sqft
Beautiful “Scarlet Oak” model two story home. This lovely 3057 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms 3 baths.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
619 Jimenez Lane
619 North Jimenez Lane, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1766 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY ZERO-LOT LINE 3 BEDROOM HOME. 2.5 BATHS. 3 BEDS UP WITH ADDED BONUS ROOM IN LOFT AREA. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. GORGEOUS REMODELED KITCHEN W/INSIDE LAUNDRY. LIVING ROOM HAS A COZY ELECTRIC FIREPLACE.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
1768 N Willow Wood St #41
1768 N Willow Woods Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
882 sqft
Fantastic single level home (no unit above) in highly desirable Windwood complex in the Anaheim Hills area features newer windows and slider, wood floors in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3300 Merida Lane
3300 Merida Ln, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1837 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea's newer community, Alterra La Floresta. This large END-UNIT condo was just built in 2016, by Van Daele Homes and has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with a HUGE live/work space downstairs, approx. 1,898 SqFt.
Results within 5 miles of Yorba Linda
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,425
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Brea-Olinda
9 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,450
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1398 sqft
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.
City Guide for Yorba Linda, CA

Yorba Linda is filled with presidential ambiance as both the birthplace and final resting place of our 37th President, Richard M. Nixon. It houses the world famous Nixon Library and the home in which he grew up.

While you cant move into Richard Nixons family home, there are plenty of other properties to choose from in this upscale northeastern Orange County suburb that is about 40 miles from the city of Los Angeles, and 95 miles from San Diego. With a population of around 64,000, this town features large lots and horse trails.Giddy-up!CNN recently ranked the town as the 21st best place to live in the U.S. With lush green scenery, pristine woods, community events and plenty of open space, its hard to top this lovely suburban enclave.

Having trouble with Craigslist Yorba Linda? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Yorba Linda, CA

Yorba Linda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

