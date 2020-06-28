202 W North St

Amenities

garbage disposal garage recently renovated some paid utils carpet range

Large remodeled apartment in Anaheim Colony - Property Id: 171243



Pictures on their way for this remodel that is ready for viewing. Large two bedroom upstairs apartment starting at $1890.00 with garage in a quiet four unit complex that is mixed in with single family homes. Remodel includes new carpet, paint, window coverings, baseboards, light fixture, bathroom vanity and more...

Close to Anaheim Packing District, Disneyland Resort, Fulleron Town Center, Pearson Park, 91 and 5 freeways

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171243p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5282232)