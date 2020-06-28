All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 202 W North St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
202 W North St
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

202 W North St

202 West North Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

202 West North Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large remodeled apartment in Anaheim Colony - Property Id: 171243

Pictures on their way for this remodel that is ready for viewing. Large two bedroom upstairs apartment starting at $1890.00 with garage in a quiet four unit complex that is mixed in with single family homes. Remodel includes new carpet, paint, window coverings, baseboards, light fixture, bathroom vanity and more...
Close to Anaheim Packing District, Disneyland Resort, Fulleron Town Center, Pearson Park, 91 and 5 freeways
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171243p
Property Id 171243

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5282232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 W North St have any available units?
202 W North St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 W North St have?
Some of 202 W North St's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 W North St currently offering any rent specials?
202 W North St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 W North St pet-friendly?
No, 202 W North St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 202 W North St offer parking?
Yes, 202 W North St offers parking.
Does 202 W North St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 W North St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 W North St have a pool?
No, 202 W North St does not have a pool.
Does 202 W North St have accessible units?
No, 202 W North St does not have accessible units.
Does 202 W North St have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 W North St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles