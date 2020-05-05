All apartments in Anaheim
1505 W Lorane Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1505 W Lorane Way

1505 Lorane Way · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1505 Lorane Way, Anaheim, CA 92802

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1505 W Lorane Way · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Amenities

garage
e-payments
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
Epic REA- Azari PM - Stunning 3 BR/2 BA Anaheim House - ____________________________________________________________________________________
* For rent www.Epicrea.com
* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com
____________________________________________________________________________________

****AVAILABLE NOW****

* Description:

Beautiful- move in ready in a desirable neighborhood, great location to Disneyland, angels stadium, honda center, the grove and more.
3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms + 2 car garage + nice garden in good neighborhood/good location.
* OTHER DETAILS:
- Pets: Negotiable
- Smoking: NO
-2 Car garage

- Rent: $2,750
- Security Deposit: $3,000
- Application fee: $45

For further information contact:

Joe Lotfy
(562) 739-6528

______________________________________________________________________________________

Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!

We offer all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!

Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also, our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.

(RLNE5828804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 W Lorane Way have any available units?
1505 W Lorane Way has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 1505 W Lorane Way currently offering any rent specials?
1505 W Lorane Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 W Lorane Way pet-friendly?
No, 1505 W Lorane Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1505 W Lorane Way offer parking?
Yes, 1505 W Lorane Way does offer parking.
Does 1505 W Lorane Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 W Lorane Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 W Lorane Way have a pool?
No, 1505 W Lorane Way does not have a pool.
Does 1505 W Lorane Way have accessible units?
No, 1505 W Lorane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 W Lorane Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 W Lorane Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 W Lorane Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 W Lorane Way does not have units with air conditioning.
