1505 W Lorane Way

Amenities

garage e-payments

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking e-payments garage

Epic REA- Azari PM - Stunning 3 BR/2 BA Anaheim House - ____________________________________________________________________________________

* For rent www.Epicrea.com

* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com

____________________________________________________________________________________



****AVAILABLE NOW****



* Description:



Beautiful- move in ready in a desirable neighborhood, great location to Disneyland, angels stadium, honda center, the grove and more.

3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms + 2 car garage + nice garden in good neighborhood/good location.

* OTHER DETAILS:

- Pets: Negotiable

- Smoking: NO

-2 Car garage



- Rent: $2,750

- Security Deposit: $3,000

- Application fee: $45



For further information contact:



Joe Lotfy

(562) 739-6528



______________________________________________________________________________________



Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.



We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!



We offer all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!



Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also, our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.



(RLNE5828804)