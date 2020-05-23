All apartments in Aliso Viejo
97 Via Athena

Location

97 Via Athena, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Altisse

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH CEILINGS, AMAZING YARD AND MODEL PERFECT! Awesome two story townhouse with no one above or below featuring a large living and dining room with fireplace and cathedral ceilings, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, stone counter tops with designer backsplash and recessed lights. Upgraded flooring throughout and designer light fixtures. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, private deck with views, and large master bathroom with large vanity, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Second master suite with vaulted ceilings and mirrored closet doors. Two car attached garage with direct access, full size laundry area and an amazing gard with large covered patio area, planters and no homes directly behind offering added privacy and view of lush landscaping. Resort style community pool and spa area, easy toll road (73) and beach access (via 133), and excellent proximity to Aliso Viejo Town Center and nearby nature trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Via Athena have any available units?
97 Via Athena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 97 Via Athena have?
Some of 97 Via Athena's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Via Athena currently offering any rent specials?
97 Via Athena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Via Athena pet-friendly?
No, 97 Via Athena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 97 Via Athena offer parking?
Yes, 97 Via Athena offers parking.
Does 97 Via Athena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Via Athena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Via Athena have a pool?
Yes, 97 Via Athena has a pool.
Does 97 Via Athena have accessible units?
No, 97 Via Athena does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Via Athena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Via Athena has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Via Athena have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Via Athena does not have units with air conditioning.

