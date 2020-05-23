97 Via Athena

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH CEILINGS, AMAZING YARD AND MODEL PERFECT! Awesome two story townhouse with no one above or below featuring a large living and dining room with fireplace and cathedral ceilings, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, stone counter tops with designer backsplash and recessed lights. Upgraded flooring throughout and designer light fixtures. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, private deck with views, and large master bathroom with large vanity, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Second master suite with vaulted ceilings and mirrored closet doors. Two car attached garage with direct access, full size laundry area and an amazing gard with large covered patio area, planters and no homes directly behind offering added privacy and view of lush landscaping. Resort style community pool and spa area, easy toll road (73) and beach access (via 133), and excellent proximity to Aliso Viejo Town Center and nearby nature trails.