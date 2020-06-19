97 Montara Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage hot tub

END UNIT condo with nobody living above or below. Because this is an end unit, it allows for many beautiful windows. Very open floor plan with the kitchen, dining and living room all being in one room. Kitchen has a vaulted ceiling, which gives room for a tall window above the cabinets. This home is updated with newer quartz kitchen counters, stainless sink & faucet, stainless appliances, window blinds, lighting fixtures, and so much more. You will love the laundry being on the bedroom level (front-loading washer and dryer included). Nice size balcony faces lush greenbelt. Attached 1-car garage (with large storage area under the staircase) plus 1 assigned parking space just steps from the front door. Newer roll-up garage door. HOA has re-piped with PEX. There is gate access to a huge park right next door (Argonaut Park). Neighborhood saltwater pool & spa is just a 1 minute walk away. Walking distance to the new dog park. Quick access to the 73 Toll Rd. Walking distance to Starbucks, Aliso Viejo Town Center, schools, various parks, golf and the aquatic center. Approximately 8 miles to beautiful Laguna Beach.