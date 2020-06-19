All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 97 Montara Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
97 Montara Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

97 Montara Drive

97 Montara Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

97 Montara Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
St. Tropez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
END UNIT condo with nobody living above or below. Because this is an end unit, it allows for many beautiful windows. Very open floor plan with the kitchen, dining and living room all being in one room. Kitchen has a vaulted ceiling, which gives room for a tall window above the cabinets. This home is updated with newer quartz kitchen counters, stainless sink & faucet, stainless appliances, window blinds, lighting fixtures, and so much more. You will love the laundry being on the bedroom level (front-loading washer and dryer included). Nice size balcony faces lush greenbelt. Attached 1-car garage (with large storage area under the staircase) plus 1 assigned parking space just steps from the front door. Newer roll-up garage door. HOA has re-piped with PEX. There is gate access to a huge park right next door (Argonaut Park). Neighborhood saltwater pool & spa is just a 1 minute walk away. Walking distance to the new dog park. Quick access to the 73 Toll Rd. Walking distance to Starbucks, Aliso Viejo Town Center, schools, various parks, golf and the aquatic center. Approximately 8 miles to beautiful Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Montara Drive have any available units?
97 Montara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 97 Montara Drive have?
Some of 97 Montara Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Montara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
97 Montara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Montara Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 Montara Drive is pet friendly.
Does 97 Montara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 97 Montara Drive offers parking.
Does 97 Montara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 Montara Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Montara Drive have a pool?
Yes, 97 Montara Drive has a pool.
Does 97 Montara Drive have accessible units?
No, 97 Montara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Montara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Montara Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Montara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Montara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College