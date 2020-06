Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to this large 5 bed 4 bath home with 3 car garage & beautiful curb appeal. Home boasts amazing entry with staircase & spacious living areas surrounded by plantation shutters. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters,Kitchen island. Master bedroom with fireplace and living area retreat Backyard features built in BBQ & Fireplace great for entertaining! Don't miss the opportunity to make this home yours!