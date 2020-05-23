90 Gauguin Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool garage tennis court

LIVE IN the highly desirable gated community of Provence D’ Aliso w a PRIVATE FRONT COURTYARD along with an ATTACHED One car garage AND a WRAP AROUND back Patio, Perfect for entertaining. Twin master suites w/ full private baths increase the elegance of the home along with Granite Kitchen counters, kitchen appliances including a fridge, plus in-unit washer & dryer, office, travertine flooring, designer paint & carpeted bedrooms. Add a formal dining area with a fireplace in the living room and you’re ready for your 2 pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, walking trails and so much more.