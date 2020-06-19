All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:36 AM

87 Briarwood Ln

87 Briarwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

87 Briarwood Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Morningside Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to the Morningside Terrace, and come view your new home. This lovely townhouse is ready for you. Charming with a a Cape Cod look, cheery landscaping, and an enclosed front porch. Stepping inside you'll notice laminate wood flooring, a gas fireplace and an open floor plan between the Living Room and Dining area. Don't miss the Half-Bath. The Kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances of Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, granite tiled counters and tons of cabinets. The Kitchen also offers a laundry closet with washer dryer hookups. Upstairs you'll find room for all with 3 - Bedrooms. The Master Bedroom features cathedral ceilings, and a balcony that overlooks the green belt and Pool area. A full bathroom is found upstairs. Outside enjoy a private rear patio, or head out to the community swimming pool and spa. Assigned Carport with Storage. This home is also pet friendly (1-small pet). So close to your Target, Starbucks, restaurants and schools of Wood Canyon ES, Avila MS and Aliso Niguel HS. Could you ask for more?

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Briarwood Ln have any available units?
87 Briarwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 87 Briarwood Ln have?
Some of 87 Briarwood Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Briarwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
87 Briarwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Briarwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 87 Briarwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 87 Briarwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 87 Briarwood Ln offers parking.
Does 87 Briarwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Briarwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Briarwood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 87 Briarwood Ln has a pool.
Does 87 Briarwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 87 Briarwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Briarwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Briarwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Briarwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Briarwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

