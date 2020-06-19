87 Briarwood Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Welcome to the Morningside Terrace, and come view your new home. This lovely townhouse is ready for you. Charming with a a Cape Cod look, cheery landscaping, and an enclosed front porch. Stepping inside you'll notice laminate wood flooring, a gas fireplace and an open floor plan between the Living Room and Dining area. Don't miss the Half-Bath. The Kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances of Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, granite tiled counters and tons of cabinets. The Kitchen also offers a laundry closet with washer dryer hookups. Upstairs you'll find room for all with 3 - Bedrooms. The Master Bedroom features cathedral ceilings, and a balcony that overlooks the green belt and Pool area. A full bathroom is found upstairs. Outside enjoy a private rear patio, or head out to the community swimming pool and spa. Assigned Carport with Storage. This home is also pet friendly (1-small pet). So close to your Target, Starbucks, restaurants and schools of Wood Canyon ES, Avila MS and Aliso Niguel HS. Could you ask for more?



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**