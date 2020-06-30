86 Prairie Falcon

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage media room

AWESOME CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION, LONG DRIVEWAY, LARGE YARD WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR BACK YARD BBQ'S AND ENTERTAINING FRIENDS AND VIEW OF LUSH GREENBELTS! Open and airy floor plan offering a large living and dining room with high ceilings, family room with fireplace, kitchen featuring granite counter tops, breakfast bar, recessed lighting and breakfast nook area with sliding door access to the back yard. Full size inside laundry room with washer and dryer included, linen cabinets, powder room and direct access to two car attached garage. Upgraded wrought iron staircase railing leading to spacious second level offering a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and large vanity with dual sinks. Large secondary bedrooms and large hall bathroom featuring a large vanity with dual sinks. Refrigerator and near new flatscreen TV in family room included in the lease. One of the best cul-de-sac locations in Laguna Audubon with excellent proximity to nearby nature trails, easy toll road (73), freeway via 133 and beach access and nearby shopping including the amazing Aliso Viejo Town Center with shops, restaurants and theaters. 10+ location and large floor plan with large yard!