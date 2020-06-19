83 Whippoorwill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome home to this open concept, freshly painted ground level end unit. Located overlooking a peaceful and lush greenbelt this lovely home offers a DUAL master design with walk-in closets and updated bathrooms. The main living area has wood floors, fireplace and access to the outdoor covered patio. The kitchen features a counter bar and counter tops of granite with glass back splash and comes with a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stove/oven. Their is a one car garage and designated parking space very close to the home. Community amenities include pool/spa, gym and lovely greenbelts. Close to shopping, entertainment and transportation and just 5 minutes to Laguna Beach. Please call or text Brett at 949-929-6351 to set up a showing.