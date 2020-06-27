8 Royal Tern Lane

Amenities

This single family home in Laguna Audubon has a GREAT floor plan with three bedrooms and two and a half baths located a few homes away from the end of a cul-de-sac street and within the award winning LAGUNA BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Living room has double sided fireplace, other side is dining area, kitchen overlooks the backyard, breakfast bar and dining area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master has a large walk in closet and dual sinks. Both back bedrooms offer privacy views of the maintained hillside and greenery. Backyard has a patio cover plus a grassy area to play. Direct garage access plus rear door to yard. Washer, dryer in garage and refrigerator are included for your convenience. New wide plank flooring has been installed both downstairs with new neutral carpet upstairs along with new baseboard. Hiking trails and parks are walking distance plus easy access to the 73 toll road. Laguna Beach is approximately 5 miles for shopping, fine dining and nightlife. A wonderful opportunity to make this your new home.