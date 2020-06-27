All apartments in Aliso Viejo
8 Royal Tern Lane
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:16 PM

8 Royal Tern Lane

8 Royal Tern Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8 Royal Tern Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laguna Audubon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single family home in Laguna Audubon has a GREAT floor plan with three bedrooms and two and a half baths located a few homes away from the end of a cul-de-sac street and within the award winning LAGUNA BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Living room has double sided fireplace, other side is dining area, kitchen overlooks the backyard, breakfast bar and dining area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master has a large walk in closet and dual sinks. Both back bedrooms offer privacy views of the maintained hillside and greenery. Backyard has a patio cover plus a grassy area to play. Direct garage access plus rear door to yard. Washer, dryer in garage and refrigerator are included for your convenience. New wide plank flooring has been installed both downstairs with new neutral carpet upstairs along with new baseboard. Hiking trails and parks are walking distance plus easy access to the 73 toll road. Laguna Beach is approximately 5 miles for shopping, fine dining and nightlife. A wonderful opportunity to make this your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Royal Tern Lane have any available units?
8 Royal Tern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 8 Royal Tern Lane have?
Some of 8 Royal Tern Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Royal Tern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8 Royal Tern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Royal Tern Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8 Royal Tern Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 8 Royal Tern Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8 Royal Tern Lane offers parking.
Does 8 Royal Tern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Royal Tern Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Royal Tern Lane have a pool?
No, 8 Royal Tern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8 Royal Tern Lane have accessible units?
No, 8 Royal Tern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Royal Tern Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Royal Tern Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Royal Tern Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Royal Tern Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
