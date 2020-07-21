8 Landmark Place

Amenities

This lovely upgraded townhome has a very nice open floor plan with lots of light. Two large bedrooms upstairs with their own full baths gives the feeling of dual master suites. Elevated formal entry with vaulted ceiling that flows to a large sunken living room with planked laminate flooring that looks like wood. Downstairs has a beautiful open kitchen with lots of counter space, fireplace in the living room, inside laundry room, powder room, patio and direct access garage. Two new mirrored closets were recently installed in both bedrooms with custom shelvings. This complex has an abundance of parking and a lovely community pool and spa. Located in the heart of Aliso Viejo and close to everything including shopping (Costco, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, groceries stores), AV Town Center and movie theatre, gym, toll road, parks, hike and bike trails etc. High school only about 5 minutes walk from home.