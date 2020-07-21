All apartments in Aliso Viejo
8 Landmark Place
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:52 AM

8 Landmark Place

8 Landmark Place · No Longer Available
Location

8 Landmark Place, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Calabria Condominiums

Amenities

This lovely upgraded townhome has a very nice open floor plan with lots of light. Two large bedrooms upstairs with their own full baths gives the feeling of dual master suites. Elevated formal entry with vaulted ceiling that flows to a large sunken living room with planked laminate flooring that looks like wood. Downstairs has a beautiful open kitchen with lots of counter space, fireplace in the living room, inside laundry room, powder room, patio and direct access garage. Two new mirrored closets were recently installed in both bedrooms with custom shelvings. This complex has an abundance of parking and a lovely community pool and spa. Located in the heart of Aliso Viejo and close to everything including shopping (Costco, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, groceries stores), AV Town Center and movie theatre, gym, toll road, parks, hike and bike trails etc. High school only about 5 minutes walk from home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Landmark Place have any available units?
8 Landmark Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 8 Landmark Place have?
Some of 8 Landmark Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Landmark Place currently offering any rent specials?
8 Landmark Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Landmark Place pet-friendly?
No, 8 Landmark Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 8 Landmark Place offer parking?
Yes, 8 Landmark Place offers parking.
Does 8 Landmark Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Landmark Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Landmark Place have a pool?
Yes, 8 Landmark Place has a pool.
Does 8 Landmark Place have accessible units?
No, 8 Landmark Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Landmark Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Landmark Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Landmark Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Landmark Place does not have units with air conditioning.
