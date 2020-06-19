All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 76 Breakers Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
76 Breakers Lane
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

76 Breakers Lane

76 Breakers Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

76 Breakers Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
76 Breakers Lane Available 01/15/20 Charming 3 BD, 2.5 BA Town Home, Aliso Viejo - This great 1348 sq. ft. TownHome has many great features. The kitchen is bright with natural light and opens to the living room area. The kitchen cabinets are a warm honey color with matching granite countertops. It has recessed lighting, gas range, double sink, breakfast bar and a large pantry closet Throughout most of the house is hardwood flooring that adds warmth to the home. The living room hosts a gas fireplace, a media niche with storage capacity, high ceilings, wood blinds and a slider that open to the size-able large patio overlooking a beautiful green belt and nice views.
Upstairs you will find all of the carpeted bedroom that have large mirrored closets with custom shelving. The master Bedroom boasts a newly remodeled en suite. Other features include central air/heating, attached two car garage. The amenities include a very inviting pool and spa area. This home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping and entertainment of Aliso Viejo. Call Leasing Agent, Elva Rendon today to schedule your viewing of this great home. 949-734-7308

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5350386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Breakers Lane have any available units?
76 Breakers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 76 Breakers Lane have?
Some of 76 Breakers Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Breakers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
76 Breakers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Breakers Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 76 Breakers Lane is pet friendly.
Does 76 Breakers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 76 Breakers Lane offers parking.
Does 76 Breakers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Breakers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Breakers Lane have a pool?
Yes, 76 Breakers Lane has a pool.
Does 76 Breakers Lane have accessible units?
No, 76 Breakers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Breakers Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Breakers Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Breakers Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 76 Breakers Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College