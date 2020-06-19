Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

76 Breakers Lane Available 01/15/20 Charming 3 BD, 2.5 BA Town Home, Aliso Viejo - This great 1348 sq. ft. TownHome has many great features. The kitchen is bright with natural light and opens to the living room area. The kitchen cabinets are a warm honey color with matching granite countertops. It has recessed lighting, gas range, double sink, breakfast bar and a large pantry closet Throughout most of the house is hardwood flooring that adds warmth to the home. The living room hosts a gas fireplace, a media niche with storage capacity, high ceilings, wood blinds and a slider that open to the size-able large patio overlooking a beautiful green belt and nice views.

Upstairs you will find all of the carpeted bedroom that have large mirrored closets with custom shelving. The master Bedroom boasts a newly remodeled en suite. Other features include central air/heating, attached two car garage. The amenities include a very inviting pool and spa area. This home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping and entertainment of Aliso Viejo. Call Leasing Agent, Elva Rendon today to schedule your viewing of this great home. 949-734-7308



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5350386)