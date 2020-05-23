All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

74 Breakers

74 Breakers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

74 Breakers Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Story "Coronado" Condo - Lovely 3 bd/2.5 bath condo in the very desirable "Coronado" community. Living room with fireplace. Living room and dining area with hardwood flooring. Kitchen and baths with tile flooring. Carpet in bedroom. Master bedroom with attached master bath and balcony. Inside laundry closet with full size hookup for washer and dryer. Central heat and AC. Kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Direct access 2 car garage with opener.

(RLNE5690451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Breakers have any available units?
74 Breakers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 74 Breakers have?
Some of 74 Breakers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Breakers currently offering any rent specials?
74 Breakers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Breakers pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 Breakers is pet friendly.
Does 74 Breakers offer parking?
Yes, 74 Breakers offers parking.
Does 74 Breakers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Breakers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Breakers have a pool?
No, 74 Breakers does not have a pool.
Does 74 Breakers have accessible units?
No, 74 Breakers does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Breakers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Breakers has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Breakers have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 74 Breakers has units with air conditioning.

