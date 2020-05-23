74 Breakers

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 2 Story "Coronado" Condo - Lovely 3 bd/2.5 bath condo in the very desirable "Coronado" community. Living room with fireplace. Living room and dining area with hardwood flooring. Kitchen and baths with tile flooring. Carpet in bedroom. Master bedroom with attached master bath and balcony. Inside laundry closet with full size hookup for washer and dryer. Central heat and AC. Kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Direct access 2 car garage with opener.



(RLNE5690451)