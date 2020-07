Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Super clean townhouse with LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE. Nice and bright bedrooms. His and hers closets in master bedroom. Balcony off the master bedroom for a cozy weekend morning coffee. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. Open floor plan, stone countertop, direct access 2 car garage, indoor laundry room on second floor, association pool. Across street from elementary school, easy access to toll road 73 and Aliso Viejo Town Center. Few minutes’ drive to beach.