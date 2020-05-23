71 Cottage Lane

Amenities

VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Beautifully upgraded detached house featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with excellent natural light. Downstairs living room opens up to a private backyard with VIEW of the city and hills. Upstairs features a master en-suite with separate shower and tub, 2 other bedrooms and a small loft. Upgrades of the house include neutral paint color throughout, wood-like tile floor downstairs, renovated kitchen with stainless appliances and marble countertop, hardwood floor upstairs, renovated master bathroom and the entire house has been re-piped with 3 stage filtration system. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, toll roads, great schools, recreational centers, and parks.