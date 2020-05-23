Amenities

Urban Living In Vantis - Welcome home to 7 District, located in the highly sought after urban Vantis community. This highly upgraded townhome features an open great room concept which connects to the kitchen and dining room, with surround sound speakers. The kitchen has quartz counter tops, an oversized kitchen island and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator and washer/dryer included). Off of the kitchen is a large sized balcony and on this same level is a den/office. The upstairs features dual master bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and walk in closet, and open loft with built-in desk. The home also features an attached 2-car garage with built-in storage). Close to the clubhouse and pool/spa area which include built in BBQ's, fire pits, conference room, kitchen, cabanas, GYM, billiard room, car wash area, tot lot, and walking trails. Located in the heart of AV business center, walk to work or down the trail to Aliso Viejo Town Center that includes shops, restaurants, movies and more. Easy access to the 73 Fwy and a short drive to Irvine Spectrum. Come quick!



*3rd bedroom is a loft that has been used as a bedroom. Owners will be adding a door.



