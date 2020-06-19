67 Bramble Lane

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom home in Aliso Viejo! - This amazing two bedroom one bath condo is located in the desirable Heather Ridge community. The condo boasts stainless steel appliances, a laundry room with washer/dryer in unit, two large bedrooms, and open concept main living space. The condo also offers a private 1 car garage. All appliances included. Water & Trash included. Community pool & tennis courts. Call our office today for a virtual tour or to be pre-approved!
DRE: 011974387
(RLNE5719668)