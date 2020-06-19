All apartments in Aliso Viejo
67 Bramble Lane
67 Bramble Lane

67 Bramble Ln · No Longer Available
Location

67 Bramble Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Heather Ridge

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom home in Aliso Viejo! - This amazing two bedroom one bath condo is located in the desirable Heather Ridge community. The condo boasts stainless steel appliances, a laundry room with washer/dryer in unit, two large bedrooms, and open concept main living space. The condo also offers a private 1 car garage. All appliances included. Water & Trash included. Community pool & tennis courts. Call our office today for a virtual tour or to be pre-approved!

DRE: 011974387

(RLNE5719668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Bramble Lane have any available units?
67 Bramble Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 67 Bramble Lane have?
Some of 67 Bramble Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Bramble Lane currently offering any rent specials?
67 Bramble Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Bramble Lane pet-friendly?
No, 67 Bramble Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 67 Bramble Lane offer parking?
Yes, 67 Bramble Lane offers parking.
Does 67 Bramble Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Bramble Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Bramble Lane have a pool?
Yes, 67 Bramble Lane has a pool.
Does 67 Bramble Lane have accessible units?
No, 67 Bramble Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Bramble Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Bramble Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Bramble Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Bramble Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

