All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like
62 Trail Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
62 Trail Canyon Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

62 Trail Canyon Drive

62 Trail Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

62 Trail Canyon Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Woodlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
3 Bedroom Tri-level Home in Beautiful Aliso Viejo - Check out this Awesome virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ywEUayjDRfY

This home offers beautiful views from both of it balconies. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances. The home also features beautiful stone tile floors. The backyard was designed for entertaining with a built in fire pit, deck, purgola, and artificial turf for easy maintenance. The huge master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with built-in shelving. The master bath has a large soaking tub to relax after a long day. You really must see this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Aliso Viejo home.

Located minutes from Aliso Viejo Towncenter with lots of great shopping and entertainment options. Also close to the 73 for easy commutes. And if the beach life is more your style you are a quick trip from beautiful Laguna Beach main beach.

Home is available now for move in with a 12 month lease and $3000 security deposit on approved credit.To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

(RLNE5730044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 62 Trail Canyon Drive have any available units?
62 Trail Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 62 Trail Canyon Drive have?
Some of 62 Trail Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Trail Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
62 Trail Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Trail Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 Trail Canyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 62 Trail Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 62 Trail Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 62 Trail Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Trail Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Trail Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 62 Trail Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 62 Trail Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 62 Trail Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Trail Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Trail Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Trail Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Trail Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 BedroomsAliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with GymAliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-RiversideChaffey College