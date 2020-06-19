62 Trail Canyon Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

3 Bedroom Tri-level Home in Beautiful Aliso Viejo - Check out this Awesome virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ywEUayjDRfY



This home offers beautiful views from both of it balconies. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances. The home also features beautiful stone tile floors. The backyard was designed for entertaining with a built in fire pit, deck, purgola, and artificial turf for easy maintenance. The huge master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with built-in shelving. The master bath has a large soaking tub to relax after a long day. You really must see this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Aliso Viejo home.



Located minutes from Aliso Viejo Towncenter with lots of great shopping and entertainment options. Also close to the 73 for easy commutes. And if the beach life is more your style you are a quick trip from beautiful Laguna Beach main beach.



Home is available now for move in with a 12 month lease and $3000 security deposit on approved credit.To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



(RLNE5730044)