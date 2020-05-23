62 Rainwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

ALISO VIEJO- 1 BEDROOM + DEN OR OFFICE CONDO WITH GARAGE - Lovely "Glenwood Village" condo. Upper level end unit with no one above and no one below. 1 large bedroom with walk in closet PLUS another room which is ideal as an office, den or possibly even a nursery. Spacious living room with fireplace, vaulted ceiling, lots of light and wood flooring. Kitchen with range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Washer and dryer provided without warranty. Full bath with tub and overhead shower. Central heat and AC. One car garage with opener.

Great community amenities. Pool, spa, exercise room and tennis. Available for July occupancy. Sorry NO pets or Smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5905854)