All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 62 Rainwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
62 Rainwood
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

62 Rainwood

62 Rainwood · (949) 581-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

62 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 62 Rainwood · Avail. now

$1,925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
ALISO VIEJO- 1 BEDROOM + DEN OR OFFICE CONDO WITH GARAGE - Lovely "Glenwood Village" condo. Upper level end unit with no one above and no one below. 1 large bedroom with walk in closet PLUS another room which is ideal as an office, den or possibly even a nursery. Spacious living room with fireplace, vaulted ceiling, lots of light and wood flooring. Kitchen with range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Washer and dryer provided without warranty. Full bath with tub and overhead shower. Central heat and AC. One car garage with opener.
Great community amenities. Pool, spa, exercise room and tennis. Available for July occupancy. Sorry NO pets or Smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5905854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Rainwood have any available units?
62 Rainwood has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62 Rainwood have?
Some of 62 Rainwood's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Rainwood currently offering any rent specials?
62 Rainwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Rainwood pet-friendly?
No, 62 Rainwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 62 Rainwood offer parking?
Yes, 62 Rainwood offers parking.
Does 62 Rainwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Rainwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Rainwood have a pool?
Yes, 62 Rainwood has a pool.
Does 62 Rainwood have accessible units?
No, 62 Rainwood does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Rainwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Rainwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Rainwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 62 Rainwood has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 62 Rainwood?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with BalconiesAliso Viejo Apartments with Garages
Aliso Viejo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CA
Rialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity